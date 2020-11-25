The Concordia Parish Police Jury is looking into placing cameras at six locations across the parish to help thwart road sign theft and illegal trash dumping.
Jurors plan to revamp an ordinance related to the matter and will hold a hearing for public comments.
Before the Jury’s regular meeting Monday night, Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley and jurors Brad Adams and Willie Yearby discussed the matter with 1st Assistant District Attorney Joey Boothe.
Burley said that Boothe indicated the Jury needed to adopt an ordinance to “place cameras/recording devices on public roadways to support enforcement of ordinance violations of theft and dumping.”:
Burley said dumping ordinances in Section 16-9 of the parish code are outdated and will require additional public hearings to review and revise the ordinance.
Jurors discussed the purchase of six cameras with memory cards that will cost approximately $600.
Burley said the cameras would be placed in “various locations to monitor road sign theft and illegal dumping that has become a bigger problem recently.”
