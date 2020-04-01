The Concordia Parish Police Jury will make its next regular meeting available to the public through Zoom, a remote conferencing service that provides live video and/or audio of meetings.
“We’re working on it,” said Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley.
She said that since there could be no gatherings with more than 10 persons due to the Covid-19 virus, the Jury is obligated to provide a way for public comments at its future meetings.
More information will be forthcoming prior to the Jury’s next regular meeting on April 13.
Meanwhile, Burley provided the updates on a handful of Jury projects:
Brushy Bayou Drainage: All paperwork has “has been submitted or near complete submission so that should wrap up soon. As soon as USACE (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) blesses everything we can get the wetland credits and finally the wetland permit to complete Phase I and push for Phase II. And FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has to do their archeological survey.”
Courtroom Renovations: Once the architect – Barron Heinberg & Brocato of Alexandria -- completes the final punch list with Wilmar, the contractor, the work “will be complete except for a few audiovisual things,” Burley said.
Washington Heights Sewerage Project: As of last week the contractor -- JABAR Construction of Calhoun – needs 30 to 45 days “to complete everything if the weather will cooperate,” according to Burley.
Additionally, Burley said all paperwork has been submitted to FEMA for disaster relief from the Mississippi River flood of 2019 that destroyed foundations on some of parish roads. FEMA has conducted its sites visits, Burley said, and the Jury is now waiting for complete or partial approval for the work.
“We’re not sure of the turn around time on that,” she said.
Burley said a number of public hearings will be held in the future on matters involving no parking on shoulders and culvert permits.
Discussions are also set on criteria for cemeteries, establishing speed limits on roads and on the proper placement of trash cans on public roads to avoid the obstruction of traffic.
