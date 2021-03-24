Five companies have submitted quotes to the Concordia Parish Police Jury for the pickup of up limbs and debris, the result of two winter storms that passed through Concordia Parish in February.
The Jury recently sent out Request for Proposals (RFP’s).
A committee will review the proposals and then make a recommendation to the full Jury.
The names of the companies offering quotes were released at the Jury’s regular meeting Monday night. They include Barnett Southern Corporation, Ceres Environmental Service, Inc, Crowder Gulf, DRC Emergency Services and TFR Enterprises.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said there is no time frame for awarding the proposals “because we haven’t been able to get all the information to FEMA to turn on Category A funding – debris removal. This requires documentation from all municipalities, utilities, as well as the parish. So the process is large and we are working through it.”
The Jury estimates that more than 300,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris alone will have to be picked up.
President Joseph R. Biden declared a major disaster for Louisiana due to the recent severe winter weather events. A system of heavy rains, wintry precipitation, and freezing temperatures began moving across Louisiana on February 11, 2021, and a second, similar system, followed on February 17, 2021.
The impacts of the wintry precipitation and low temperatures, some of the lowest ever recorded in the region, posed a serious threat to the lives and property of the people of Louisiana, he said. The freezing temperatures resulted in outages to nearly 100 water systems, impacting roughly one-quarter of the Louisiana population.
In a related matter, Jury President Joe Parker requested that Burley contact the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to update the Jury on its commitment to remove limbs from state roads. Parker said the Jury needs to know when that work will begin.
In other action, the Jury agreed to have plumbing work done at the courthouse, including the repair of leaks, and to replace light fixtures in the building at an estimated cost of $5,500.
The Jury also agreed to post and advertise open positions for heavy and light equipment operators, truck driver (with class B CDL), laborers and a barn office assistant.
The Jury also:
Appointed Nathan Cloessner to replace Lane Dale on the Concordia Recreational District No. 2 Board.
Approved an occupational license for Sweet, Sassy, and Southern Boutique (online boutique), Denise Boyd, 390 Forest Road, Vidalia.
