The Concordia Parish Police Jury hopes to know soon whether it qualifies for $2.5 million in federal and state grant monies for the Brushy Bayou drainage project.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley told jurors during their regular meeting this week – held Tuesday rather than Monday due to Memorial Day – that Jury was well positioned for further assistance.
She said federal and state officials should decide soon.
Phase 1 of the Brushy Bayou Project, that included permitting, rights of way and engineering, is near completion.
However, the Jury identified the need for an additional $2.5 million in federal and state assistance to complete the project originally earmarked for $4.6 million in funding.
Burley said the lengthy Phase 1 process caused increases in original cost estimates for the project and that more money will be needed to complete Phase 2, which is the construction phase.
In other action, Burley reported that the renovated courtroom is now reopened and in use and that there will be left over money from the project.
She said those funds could be used for a courthouse project including the purchase of a new chiller, which would cost approximately $150,000.
Burley said the amount of funding leftover would be determined soon but that it would only be enough to partially fund a chiller. She said the Jury would have to come up with the rest of the money.
The chiller presently in use is more than 20 years old and required costly repairs last year, she said.
Jury President Joe Parker said the Jury would consider the matter.
Additionally, the Jury agreed to purchase a John Deere front end loader at a cost of $14,950.60 and approved beer licenses for Panola Woods Country Club, Monterey Market and Duck’s Nest II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.