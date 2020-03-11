The Concordia Parish Police Jury will hold public hearings at its April 13th meeting to discuss the establishment of ordinances to prohibit parking on the shoulders of all parish roads and to update present guidelines on culverts and permits.
District 3B juror Scottie Whittington brought up the issue on parking on the shoulders of parish roads during the Jury’s regular meeting Monday night. While the Jury has previously prohibited parking on some road shoulders, Whittington said all parish roads should be included.
Jurors also agreed to discuss updating ordinances regulating the placement of culverts and the issuing of permits.
Additionally, Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said several parish projects are progressing. She said the Brushy Bayou drainage project is moving forward, while renovations to the parish courthouse courtroom should be completed within the next few days.
Burley said the Washington Heights sewer project should be completed in three weeks. She said the lift station would be constructed soon.
A change order was approved to construct a chain-link fence for Washington Heights at a cost of $13,340.
In other action, the Jury set a five-ton load limit and no parking on shoulders of Lee Tyler Road following a public hearing.
Occupational licenses were approved for:
Hush Puppy LLC (dog grooming/boarding), Lee Anne Lipsey, 10095 Hwy. 129, Monterey.
Workinger Wholesale Pump and Supply LLC (wholesale oilfield pumps and equipment), Linda P. Metcalf, 113 BB Beard Road, Monterey.
Bo Strahan Lawn Service (mowing), William B Strahan, 4945 Hwy. 568, Ferriday.
Jury Vice-President Adam Probst presided at the Jury meeting on Monday in the absence of President Joe Parker.
