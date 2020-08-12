The Concordia Parish Police Jury will receive $65,000 in reimbursements through the CARES Act, Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley announced Monday night.
Burley told jurors during their regular meeting that the funding request was “100 percent approved.” The money is for reimbursements for payroll, the district attorney’s office and other costs related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The CARES Act – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus that was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in March. It includes one-time cash payments to individuals, increased unemployment benefits, forgivable loans to small businesses and billions to state and local governments to offset massive economic losses attributed to the pandemic.
The district attorney’s office will receive $36,000 of the total approved for the Jury.
Burley said the Jury will be “reimbursed for everything we submitted.”
She said work is now underway on a supplement application for additional funding.
In other action, the Jury was scheduled to meet with representatives of Waste Pro, which handles garbage pickup parishwide, but company officials were unable to attend. But the Jury will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 a.m., Burley said.
Burley said jurors want to address delays in garbage pickup. She said a number of factors have contributed to the delays, including a shortage of workforce for Waste Pro due to the pandemic, an abundance of trash dating back to the July 4th holiday, and thunderstorms that reduced the company’s pickup time.
In other action, the Jury asked that Concordia Parish Sewer District No. 1 to meet with the Village of Ridgecrest to resolve road issues.
In a letter to the Jury, Mayor Veller Carroll told that due to “sewer trucks traveling multiple times a day on roads in Ridgecrest” various issues have arisen.
“We have asked for the weight of the trucks empty and loaded. At this time, the bridge on Vidalia Drive is littered with holes. Vidalia Drive is caving in from the weight of the trucks.”
In other business, the Jury:
Voted not to abandon a section of Fairview Road from the Mississippi River levee to a landowner’s gate. A number of individuals who own camps on the road requested during a public hearing that the Jury not abandon the road.
Appointed Lynwood Wiley to the Lake St. John Waters Board of Commissioners to replace Micki Smith, who resigned.
Learned that the Jury’s applications for grants to deepen and widen the Vidalia Canal at Cocodrie Bayou were rejected.
Denied an occupational license for Royalty Takeover Entertainment, Andreas Swanson, 133 Stephens Road, Vidalia. The company said in its application that it provided music event promotion and services.
