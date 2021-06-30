The Concordia Parish Police Jury agreed to an updated cooperative agreement with the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs to operate the parish veterans’ service office from 2021 through 2022.
That action came during the Jury’s regular meeting Monday night.
The local veterans office serves 1,127 veterans in the parish and “helped to bring in over $6,027,000 in Compensation and Pension benefits” for local veterans, according to Earnest Buckner Jr., Deputy Assistant Secretary, Benefits, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA).
According to a summary of the agreement, total expenses for the local office is $43,029, including $39,121, salaries and benefits; $903, travel; $555, supplies; $280, postage, equipment maintenance; $1,229, telephone and internet; $483, professional services; $9, acquisitions; and $449, OTS Migration.
The parish will contribute $14,395 in annual compensation, including $12,133, salaries and benefits; $280, travel; $172, supplies; $87, postage, equipment maintenance; $381, telephone and internet; $150, professional services; $3, acquisitions; $139, OTS migration; and $1,050, administrative expense.
According to the agreement, LDVA will provide information to veterans through various media sources on “medical services, compensation and pension programs, education, home loan guarantees, employment benefits for patients in a nursing home, insurance benefits, referrals to housing and mental health providers, and last internment benefits.”
Additionally, LDVA will provide a “highly trained” counselor, staff the office three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday), excluding holidays.
The parish will provide office space at 905 Mickey Gilley Avenue, Ferriday, where private client interviews will be conducted and where files will be stored.
The parish will also provide utilities as well as 31.01 percent of phone and internet service costs.
On other matters, Jury crews are expected to soon begin debris pickup once the permitting process is complete and has purchased a tack and reclaim trailer for $54,500 for asphalt road repair and upgrades.
Jurors also approved an occupational license for Oxbow Landing (venue for rent), 4301 Hwy. 568, Ferriday; and approved occupational and liquor licenses for USAVE No. 1 (convenience store with gas), 6179 Hwy 568, Ferriday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.