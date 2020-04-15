Ten Concordia Parish Police Jury employees working out of the parish’s maintenance barn are expected to return to work on April 27.
That matter was discussed during the Jury’s regular monthly meeting Monday night. While jurors met at the meeting room in the parish courthouse, audio of the session was available to the public online through Zoom, a communications platform for video and audio conferencing.
Twelve of the Jury’s 18 employees at the maintenance barn took a leave of absence until April 27 due to the Covid-19 virus. As of Tuesday, two of the 12 had returned to work, upping the number of employees at the maintenance barn to eight.
A motion by Brad Adams to have the employees return to work a week earlier – beginning on April 20 -- failed on a 4-3 vote with Maurice Bachus, Willie Yearby, Scottie Whittington and Genesia Allen voting against and Vice-President Adams Probst, Collin Edwards and Adams voting yes.
Juror Gary Neal abstained and Jury President Joe Parker votes only to break a tie.
The personnel committee, chaired by Adams, had earlier in the day recommended that the April 20 date be approved. Also serving on the committee are Probst and Allen.
Adams said work is piling up and that in the Monterey area there are some emergency flooding issues that need to be addressed immediately.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said Six-Mile Bayou, a major drainage outlet in the Acme, is clogged. Farm fields and Conservation Reserve Program land are underwater.
She said Jury employees are needed to reopen the drainage.
In other action during the meeting, the Jury:
-- Adopted an ordinance for no parking on shoulders of all parish roads and also adopted an ordinance for required culvert permits, updating the minimum width of 15 inches and lengths of 20-foot spans, subject to approval of parish superintendent.
-- Reappointed Cornell Lewis to the Concordia Parish Sewer District Board No. 1.
-- Ratified purchase orders and bank statements.
-- Heard a report from Burley that the Jury’s architect, Barron, Heinberg & Brocato, is to complete the itemized punch list of work by the contractor, Wilmar Construction. She also said work is underway to get electricity hooked up to the lift station at Washington Heights. Depending on weather, the sewerage project should be completed by the end of the month.
