Two persons were indicted by a Concordia Parish grand jury on Friday for first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder, according to District Attorney Brad Burget.
The two accused juveniles will be tried in adult court.
The grand jury identified the defendants as Le’re’ontaye Carter and Jayson Griffin.
They are charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Deodre “Dre” Griggs in Clayton on July 12.
They are also charged in the attempted murders of Pamarion Swanson, Jy’Rese Johnson and Shmarr Allen.
Griggs, the deceased juvenile, would have been a sophomore at Ferriday High this school year.
Sheriff David Hedrick said at the time of the shooting that authorities received a call at 8:15 p.m. July 12 “in reference to a vehicle accident possibly involved shots fired in Clayton.”
Hedrick said Griggs was taken to Riverland Medical Center where he later died.
"Apparently the juveniles were involved in disagreements earlier in Tensas Parish and Ferriday," Hedrick said
