The trials of Tre’Yon Kelly and Charmecia S. Harvey were continued until Feb. 1 by 7th Judicial District Judge Kathy Johnson.
The continuance was granted in Concordia Parish Court on Jan. 18.Continuance is what a court may grant to delay proceedings until a later date.
Kelly and Harvey are being tried for first degree murder in connection to the Dec. 12 Ferriday shooting that left Wilbert Henderson, 42, dead outside his 1305 Fifth St. resident.
According to past ConcordiaSentinel reports, Hendersonarrived at his Ferriday home on the corner Fifth and Tennessee streets at 12:44 a.m. Saturday when a man approached him from the side of his house, shot him with a 46-caliber gun and ran back down the side of his house.
Kelly, who was 25 at the time of the crime, was arrested at his grandmother’s resident on Iowa Street, according to then Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy John Cowan.
Kelly’s initial bond was set at $250,000 by Johnson.
Harvey was said to have been with Kelly, according to then Ferriday Police Department detective Sean Sublett. The victim and suspect also knew each other.
Additionally, Kelly is being tried for battery of a correctional facility employee and aggravated battery.
Related to the same incident, Keondric Jones, 18, 216 Alabama Street, Ferriday, was charged with first degree murder. He is also charged with resisting by giving false statements, according to Sublett.
