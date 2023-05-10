Tre’Yon Kelly was sentenced to a total of 55 years for the shooting death of Wilbert Henderson.
Kelly pled guilty to manslaughter, battery of a correctional facility employee and aggravated battery on May 3 in Seventh Judicial Court at Concordia Parish Courthouse. Judge John Crigler presided and sentenced Kelly.
Originally, Kelly was going to be tried for first degree murder but pled the charge down to manslaughter. For manslaughter, Kelly was sentenced to 40 years. For the battery of a corrections officer, Kelly received five years and for aggravated battery he was sentenced to 10 years. All of the sentences will run consecutive.
On Dec. 12, 2021, Kelly along with Charmecia S. Harvey shot Henderson, who was 42, outside his Fifth Street residence in Ferriday.
According to past ConcordiaSentinel reports, Henderson arrived at his Ferriday home on the corner Fifth and Tennessee streets at 12:44 a.m. Saturday when Kelly approached him from the side of his house, shot him with a 46-caliber gun and ran back down the side of his house.
Kelly, who was 25 at the time of the crime, was arrested at his grandmother’s residence on Iowa Street, according to then Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy John Cowan.
Harvey was said to have been with Kelly, according to then Ferriday Police Department detective Sean Sublett. The victim and suspect also knew each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.