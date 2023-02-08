top story Kenny crowned Miss Vidalia By Joey Martin / Sentinel writer Feb 8, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia High senior Taegan Kenny had a few butterflies the first time she walked on the stage for the Miss Vidalia Beauty Pageant Saturday at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center.But that nervousness went quickly away.“I honestly did not think I would win,” Kenny said. “So I really wasn’t nervous.” By the end of the evening, Kenny was wearing the Miss Vidalia crown.“I was shocked and surprised,” Kenny said. “I was so excited that I actually won.”Kenney is the daughter of Stacia Mulvihill and Mitchell Kenney. She participates in DECA, National Honor Society, BETA, Student Council, cheerleading and plays softball.Kenney also won the Most Photogenic Award.Second runner-up was Dottie Davenport. Davenport won the Spirit of the Pageant Award.First runner-up was Kay-Lee Ashley. Ashley also won Best Interview.Kenny said the best part of the pageant, which is sponsored by the Vidalia Women’s Club, was making new friends. “I meet a lot of people outside of our school,” she said. “And there are so many people I am very grateful to for helping me before and during the pageant.”Kenny said besides hearing her name called as the new Miss Vidalia, her favorite part of the pageant was the group dance.She also enjoyed the casual wear part of the pageant.“It was just a lot of fun,” she said. “Their casual wear was very fun and outgoing.”Kenny also plays softball for the Lady Viking softball team.“It was a lot different from that,” she said. “When I’m playing in a game I don’t think about anything else but the game.”Kenny plans on attending University of Louisiana-Monroe and acquiring a degree in dental hygiene.As for serving as Miss Vidalia?“I want to serve Vidalia in the best way,” she said. “I want to be a good role model.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Taegan Kenny Miss Vidalia Louisiana Vidalia Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Ministers fellowship slated 5 hrs ago Bethel Church will host a Ministers Fellowship at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Guest speak wil… Read moreMinisters fellowship slated 'Let's Fall in Love' concert slated Feb. 16 5 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust Co. WILL present “Let’s Fall in Love… Read more'Let's Fall in Love' concert slated Feb. 16 Photographer to hold PAWS fundraiser 5 hrs ago Natchez photographer Anne McDaniel has always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help Co… Read morePhotographer to hold PAWS fundraiser
