Sam King was named Ferriday Police Chief by the Board of Aldermen Tuesday night.
King was voted chief of police after no motion was made to make interim Police Chief Bo Stevens Ferriday’s head law enforcer.
Stevens has been interim police chief since Herman Curry resigned in May of 2021 after two months on the job, citing differences with Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner.
On Tuesday night, Turner brought up the police chief position, but Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said the board never officially accepted Curry’s resignation.
Alderwoman Brandi Bacon made the motion to accept Curry’s resignation, and Lloyd and Alderman Andre Keys voted yes.
Aldermen Elijah “Stepper” Banks and Gail Pryor were absent.
Turner then presented Stevens as a candidate for police chief, but a motion was not made after several minutes.
“There is no motion,” Lloyd said. “It died for lack of a motion.”
Turner then brought King’s name up for the position.
Lloyd made the motion to accept King as police chief. Keys seconded the motion, and Bacon made it unanimous.
“I want to thank the board for this opportunity,” said King, who has served with Ferriday Police Department, Vidalia Police Department, and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
King, 43, graduated from LSU Police Academy in 2005.
“We’ve got issues we have take care of right away,” King said. “We are going to hit the streets and get things back in order. We’re going to put a team together to lead this department. We’re going to be very visible in the community. It wasn’t broken overnight, and it’s not going to be fixed overnight. But, I am committed to restoring order to Ferriday. I’m more than ready for the challenge.”
In other business, aldermen approved paying newly-hired Ferriday Town Clerk Marchelle Donnely $8 an hour.
Additionally, aldermen approved the Concordia Sentinel as its official journal.
An occupation license for Emma & Earnest Lawn Service was also approved.
