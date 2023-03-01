THE TRINITY Medical Board and adminstrators are, front row from left: longtime Chairman and current Vice-Chairman Jim Graves, CEO Nekeisha Smith, newly-named Chairman James King and Chief Financial Officer Spencer Holder. Top row: Compliance Officer Walt Wilson, Chief Operations Officer Neely Greene, and Board members Fred Butcher, Ryan Crum, Fred Marsalis and Dr. Kevin Ingram. (Sentinel photo by Joey Martin)
James King was elected Trinity Medical Board of Directors chairman at Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
King replaces Jim Graves, who served seven consecutive years as chairman, going back to Riverland Medical Center.
“I have some other things going on, and I want to spend more time with my family,” Graves said. “James will do a great job, and I’ll be here for him.”
King said he was excited about the opportunity.
“Jim is a tough act to follow, but I’m glad he’ll continue to be right there with us,” King said. “I’m very excited about being chairman. This hospital is doing wonderful, and we’ll do everything we can to continue making money.”
Graves was elected as vice-chairman, while Graves, King, Ryan Crum and Dr. Kevin Ingram make up the executive committee.
Dr. Vikramaditya Dulam was named chief of staff, while Dr. Carrie Bonomo was named vice chief of staff.
Medical directors approved were Dr. Ralph Abraham (radiology), Dr. William Liles (laboratory). Dr. Kevin Ingram (rehab, emergency room and respiratory care) and Bonomo (pharmacy).
Meanwhile, Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said census numbers are still steady.
“Last month we had 1,131 cases in the emergency room,” Smith said. “Every single month we are consistently getting 1,000 cases."
Additionally, the board also discussed a turning lane off the Vidalia-Ferriday Highway into the hospital.
“We’ve scheduled another meeting in March,” Smith said. “This is a slow process."
The meeting Tuesday was the first since November.
In November, Trinity Medical had net revenue of $2,508,738, operating expenses of $2,307,944. The hospital had a net loss of $213,389 due mostly to depreciation and interest expense totaling $414,183
