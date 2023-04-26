Kratom or products made from Kratom can no longer be sold in Concordia Parish stores.
Police Jury members unanimously passed an ordinance at their April 24 meeting banning the supplement.
Kratom is a herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree grown in Southeast Asia, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom’s liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
But Mayo Clinic researchers who have studied kratom think its side effects and safety problems more than offset any potential benefit.
Poison control centers in the United States received about 1,800 reports involving use of kratom from 2011 through 2017, including reports of death. About half of these exposures resulted in serious negative outcomes such as seizures and high blood pressure.
Five of the seven infants who were reported to have been exposed to kratom went through withdrawal, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom has been classified as possibly unsafe when taken orally.
Police Jury members followed the lead of several municipalities and parishes that have banned the substance.
According to Police Jury President Collin Edwards, Sheriff David Hedrick spearheaded the move to band Kratom. Hedrick told the Sentinel on Monday that he was pleased with the ban.
“I am very pleased with the Concordia Parish Police Jury’s decision to ban the sale of Kratom in Concordia Parish,” Hedrick said. “Kratom is an unregulated substance that is being sold to our young people over the counter in many stores and vape shops. If by passing this ordinance, we can save one life, I consider it to be extremely successful.
I pledged to the people of Concordia Parish that I would do everything possible to keep the children of our parish safe. I would like to thank the Police Jury for understanding the seriousness of this drug and for voting favorably for the ordinance that I requested to ban the sale of Kratom in the parish.”
Today, the Louisiana Legislative Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice voted favorably in committee to have a statewide ban on the sale of Kratom.”
Additionally, Police Jury members approved Cothern Construction Group, LLC repairing Concordia Parish Health Unit’s parking lot for approximately $6,600.
The group also approved occupational licenses and alcohol permits to Marina Fuel, LLC and Monterey Fuel, LLC.
Police Jury members decided to allow Wilkinson’s Sportsman One Stop food truck to be parked at the Courthouse once a week and approved the secretary / treasurer and bookkeeper to attend Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Spring Conference in Baton Rouge.
During the ordinance violation portion of the meeting, Police Jury member Marie Yearby brought up a mobile home needed to be demolished on Freeman Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.