Ferriday is out of compliance after a lack of quorum prevented aldermen from approving the 2022-23 budget.
The meeting was set for Tuesday and was the aldermen’s regularly scheduled monthly gathering.
Aldermen Gail Pryor and Elijah “Stepper” Banks were at the meeting, while Gloria Lloyd, Andre Keys and Brandi Bacon were absent.
The budget must be passed by June 30 of each year to remain in compliance.
“I don’t think the board realizes the severity of not passing the budget,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. “We cannot continue operating the town, so we are in partial shutdown mode because we don’t have a budget to operate with. I don’t care if you have a problem with me, but you have to come to the meeting to conduct the town’s business.”
Turner said the police department, sewer department and fire department will continue to operate until he hears from the state legislative office.
“I am going to ask the sheriff’s department to help us out right now,” Turner said.
In January, the Town of Ferriday was forced to shut down for four days because the budget from 2021-2022 fiscal year was not passed.
The town’s police and fire departments were closed for four days before the budget was adopted on January 31 in a special meeting attended by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack. The sheriff’s office and Louisiana State Police patrolled the town during the shutdown.
“I am really upset this took place,” Turner said of the lack of a quorum. “If the people of this town don’t rise up and stop this board, shame on them. This is very disappointing. They knew the purpose of this meeting was to pass the budget. They took an oath to do their job. I’m very concerned that they bowed out. This should not be tolerated.”
Turner said Lloyd called his office Monday and said someone called and told her Jamaica Green had a post on Facebook that she was having Satin Doll camp at Ferriday Hall. Turner said Lloyd stated if that is true, there will not be a board meeting tomorrow or later. She said the Hall was not built to allow a camp with people getting paid to have a camp.”
When contacted by phone today (Wednesday), Lloyd said her absence had nothing to do with the budget.
“My absence had nothing at all to do with the budget,” Lloyd said. “And, I did not ask anyone else on the board not to go to the meeting. It has to do with the coronavirus. They had shut City Hall down because of the virus. They let people in that building every day. It is supposed to be for just parties, weddings and meetings. I am not going in that building until it is completely sanitized and no one goes in there for 24 hours. The budget is not right, but I was going to vote to approve it. I never said I didn’t want the (Satin Dolls) girls to go in there. The mayor needs to stop lying and tell the truth.”
Turner said he allowed the Satin Dolls, which has young girls from ages 2-12, use Ferriday Hall because the Florida Street Gym where they usually practice was hot, and bathrooms were not working.
“This is really unnecessary Mrs. Lloyd feels this way,” Turner said. “The kids in this neighborhood should be able to have access to Ferriday Hall when the gym is too hot and there’s no bathroom. I’m the mayor, I lead the town.”
Banks said he feels certain aldermen do not want to work with Turner, and former mayor Gene Allen provokes the situation.
Turner defeated Allen 574 votes to 418 in a runoff for mayor in 2020.
“Gene Allen does not want Mayor Turner to succeed, and doesn’t want the town to succeed,” Banks said.
“I feel aldermen should not hold grudges against me,” Turner said. “They are elected to do their job whether they like me or not. When I was first elected, I got some good advice from Gene Allen, Justin Conner, James Skipper and Andre Keys. But after two years, I don’t feel like I have accomplished a lot. But these next two years, I’m doing things my way whether people like it or not. The people voted for me to do a job. I feel like I have been holding back. I had a lady from church tell me she doesn’t ever curse, but the town is getting so far behind and I need to do something. She told me, ‘You need to be the damn mayor.’ I told her I’m not going to let her down anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.