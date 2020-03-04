The Lake Bruin Recreation and Water Conservation District had a fund balance of $24,244.04 at the end of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
That’s according to a financial report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
Income for the year totaled $23,752.90 and included $23,202.90, parcel fee; and $550, pier permits.
Expenses totaled $10,885.34 and included $2,600, secretarial; $6,610.92, commission projects; and $1,674.42 postage/newsletter.
Mike Thompson, treasurer of the district, reported that the district received $75,000 or less in revenues and other sources for the past fiscal year, and therefore by state guidelines is not required to have an audit.
Steve Maynord is the district president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.