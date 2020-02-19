At age 73, most people are enjoying retirement.
Not Dr. Dennis LaRavia.
LaRavia, who still has a private practice, teaches and advises, has added the job of Concordia Parish coroner to his schedule.
He takes office on March 23.
"God put it on my heart about six months ago to be coroner," LaRavia said. "I'm anxious to see His plans. I just feel compelled to do this. I know it is a challenge starting from ground zero. There are so many laws. The biggest thing is updating the mandates. There is a big learning curve."
Because LaRavia is a physician, other candidates dropped out because by law the coroner should be a physician.
LaRavia will be responsible for any death, the cause and matter, making sure anyone with mental problems gets treated and looking into sexual assaults.
"It's a formidable challenge," LaRavia said. "Nobody messes with a dead body unless the coroner approves. Law officers may take care of the scene of the death. I only answer to the people and to the Louisiana Legislature."
LaRavia has taken a 60-hour course on line and has observed and was a ride-along with the East Baton Rouge coroner's office.
"That has been very helpful," he said.
LaRavia attended LSU in Baton Rouge, LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, served a rotating internship as a senior House officer in pediatrics at LSUMC-Shreveport, has a Fellowship in Dermatology and was Professor of Dermatology at Tulane Medical School and part-time at Southern Mississippi.
LaRavia has had dozens of publications and presentations over the years and has been involved in medical missions in Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras and Thailand.
He has been in private practice the past 28 years and currently has an office in Vidalia where he sees patients on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
He taught full-time for 16 years at LSU and 12 years at Texas A&M.
LaRavia served in the medical field with the Army.
He will have four assistants: Dan Merrill, Sheree Secrest, Michelle Mayfield and Tim Houghton.
"All four are paramedics and work in the medical industry," he said. "I've got other obligations and cannot be available all the time. And you never know when you will get a call."
And what you will confront.
"It's an interesting job," LaRavia said. "You have to work with people at the very worst times. You must have compassion and be communicative with them to help them through this. And you must do a thorough job because of what comes up later in court."
A retired full Colonel in the Army, LaRavia has asked for his own office because of the files, research and data needed for the job, as well as a phone.
"And I want to establish working with other coroners and improve the quality of a medical investigation," he said. "I want this position to be reputable. I've talked to a lot of law enforcement and people in the attorney's office and they are all excited to have a medical doctor with experience in this position."
Despite the challenges LaRavia faces over the next four years, he knows the work will be done in a professional way.
"I've always been the kind that when I do something, I do it right," he said.
