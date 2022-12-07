A large crowd turned out for one of the biggest Vidalia Christmas parades in recent years Sunday afternoon.
“I believe it was one of the best that we have participated in,” said Mary Montpelier of the Vidalia Women’s Club.
The route was changed to starting from Vidalia High School to Vidalia Upper this season because the Vidalia Beautification Committee sponsored a Hometown Christmas Festival at the old courthouse following the parade.
“The line-up went much better,” Montpelier said. “There are a few things we need to work out, but overall I like this much better.”
American Idol participant Bryce McGlothin was the grand marshal for the parade which had a theme of Rocking Across Vidalia.
Jolee Dillard was Miss Merry Christmas.
Dillard is a senior at Delta Charter where she is a member of the Beta Club, Student Council, Cooking Club, Yearbook Committee, Drama Club and plays basketball.
Polar Express won first place among the floats, with a tie for second between Highland Baptist Church and Vidalia First Baptist.
Shelter Insurance was third.
Honorable mentions were Paws for a Cause, Bigfoot Birthday Bash and Enhabit Hospice.
“I love seeing our community come together,” Montpelier said.
Other community parades
The Ferriday Christmas Parade presented by the Town of Ferriday will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Lineup begins at 4 p.m. at Ferriday High.
The theme of the parade is “Great Balls of Fire” in honor of Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away last month.
Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson is the grand marshal.
There will be free entry for business owners, dance teams, churches, schools, krewes, sororities, fraternities and neighboring towns.
Horses and 4-wheelers are welcome.
Contact parade chairperson Becky Albert at Ferriday Town Hall at (318) 757-3411 to register or for any questions.
“We want to really light up Ferriday,” Albert said. “We want everyone to be involved and make this a special event.”
The Village of Ridgecrest will have its Christmas parade on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.
The parade will begin on Plum Street, make its way around the village and end up back at Plum Street.
Ridgecrest Mayor Veller Ray Carroll said the winner of the lighting contest will be announced after the parade and hot dogs will be handed out as well.
