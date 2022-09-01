Senator Glen Womack was labeled as a “family advocate” while Rep. C. Travis Johnson received “unfavorable” status in the 2022 Louisiana Family Forum’s (LFF) scorecard.
LFF’s annual scorecard is said to serve as a tool for assessing lawmakers on important votes during the Louisiana Legislature’s Regular Session. The scorecard “grades” lawmakers on 10 different bills dealing with life issues, religious and personal liberty, school choice and online age certification for adult content.
“The scorecard serves as a snapshot of how elected officials voted and where divisions existed in House and Senate votes on critical faith and family issues,” said Gene Mills, LFF president. “The public will be able to use LFF's Scorecard to inform conversation and engagement with their lawmakers.”
Womack received a score of 91 percent out of a possible 100 percent. He voted against House Bill (HB) 450, “Adoption Breach of Confidentiality”, which LFF supported.
Signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, the bill provides access to an adopted person’s original birth certificate.
Womack supported prohibiting male students from participating on women’s teams (SB44), supported the enforcement of Louisiana’s ban on abortion now that Roe v. Wade was overturned (SB342) and supported the prohibition of sale or use of dangerous mail-order abortion drugs (SB388).
According to the scorecard, Womack also supported concealed carry without a permit for active or reserve military (SB143), voted to ensure state control over Louisiana elections without federal interference (HB359), voted to allow parents to sue pornographic websites for age verification violations (HB142) and supported no smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle while operating or as a passenger (HB234).
Additionally, Womack supported educational savings accounts for students not reading at grade level by third grade (SB203), supported not requiring vaccine passports to enter state government buildings or educational institutions (HB54) and supported not allowing insurance companies to require vaccinations for coverage (SB141).
Johnson, on the other hand, received a score of 33 percent out of a possible 100 percent. He supported SB44, prohibiting male students from participating in women’s teams.
Johnson also supported disclosure of birth parent information to adoptees even when birth parent desires confidentiality (HB450). He voted for a House amendment which included rape and incest exceptions to Louisiana’s bar on abortion while voting against the prohibition of sale and use of dangerous mail-order chemical abortion drugs (SB388).
According to the scorecard, Johnson voted against a bill that would not allow smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle while operating or as a passenger and voted for special protections based on legally undefined sexual orientations and gender identity (HB303).
Johnson was against HB 837 that read school personnel could not discuss sexual orientation or gender identity with students, and was for allowing healthcare professionals to prescribe and dispense drugs for off-label use (HB117).
Johnson was against HB35 that would clean-up voter registration rolls identifying outdated addresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.