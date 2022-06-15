Local legislators called the recently finished legislative general session “constructive” while entering into special session Wednesday to redraw the state’s congressional district map.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 9 temporarily blocked a ruling by U.S. Middle District Court Judge Shelly Dick that ordered the Legislature to redraw a map to include a second minority majority district by June 20.
On Sunday, the appeals court denied a motion by Attorney General Jeff Landry to make the stay permanent while Legislative Republicans appeal the ruling. The decision means the Legislature must proceed with crafting a new map with two majority minority districts for the November elections as the case progresses in court.
“Overall it went well,” said Rep Neil Riser of the general session. “The world seems to be moving and functioning normal. So at the pure functional level, I think it went better this year. Healthcare, education, infrastructure and public safety is always top concerns.”
Womack seconded Riser’s opinion of the general session.
“I think overall we had a very constructive session,” Womack said. “We were able to put some of this money to great uses across our state in everything from education to trade schools to infrastructure.”
Womack called the passed legislation “positive.”
“I feel like we passed positive legislation,” Womack said. “We didn’t get everything we wanted but we got some of the bigger pieces that affect our state.”
Riser said he and Womack worked well together on projects.
“I would like to commend Sen. Womack,” Riser said. “He is great to work with and we work well together. We have a good relationship and work on projects together.”
Rep. C. Travis Johnson said economic development was his “top priority.”
“When in Baton Rouge my top priority is always economic development for this region,” Johnson said. “Let me be honest, it is not easy in Baton Rouge, and it is hard. But, I keep my eyes on the prize and focus in on the vision for improving our region to become more sustainable within the 21st Century.”
One of the biggest accomplishments in this general legislative session was allocating approximately $450 million in Round Two of the Water Sector Commission program, Womack said. Last year, $300 million was allocated in Round One.
In June 2021, lawmakers set aside $300 million in federal pandemic aid to help upgrade Louisiana's antiquated water and sewer systems. Womack and Riser sit on the commission.
North Franklin Water System, Winnsboro, Turkey Creek Water System, South Bayou Mason Water System, Lake St. John, North Lake St. John were part of the first set of 29 projects totaling $23 million that won approval from the two legislative panels overseeing the money: the Water Sector Commission and the joint House and Senate budget committee.
North Franklin Water System received $5 million to refurbish its water plant while Winnsboro received $3.5 million to redo its sewer system. Lake St. John and North Lake St. John water systems have received a $1.2 million .
Many local systems were encouraged to consolidate. Eligible water systems could have received up to $5 million and potentially more for consolidating water systems.
“We have consolidated a lot of systems,” Womack said. “I think we had about 20 systems we consolidated in the last round. We are hoping in the second round we can do the same.”
Round Two will open up July 15 and go to Aug. 31 for water and sewer systems. From Aug. 31 until November commissioners will review applications and make funding recommendations shortly after.
“We are thinking this $750 million is going to relax some of our state general fund and our capital outlay, so we could put some of that money in our preservation projects and bridges across the state,” Womack said.
Womack also said money was allocated for “rural preservation” in the general session.
“Rural preservation is rural roads in north Louisiana getting some attention in the next several years to come,” Womack said. “We had money this year, and we made some great investments in our state.”
Riser accomplished one of his main goals this session by having money dedicated for the continuation of the agricultural technology program at Louisiana Delta Community College.
Under the ag tech program, participants receive safety instruction, equipment maintenance and operation.
Students will learn technology pertaining to four or five pieces of equipment. The course is designed to instruct students on ever-changing technology with construction and farm equipment.
“With the ag tech, we are the first in the state doing that,” Riser said. “We are leading the way with that. DeAnne Kiper has been very good at running the college. That community college is one of the top performers in the state”
Johnson had similar bills focused on furthering agricultural fields in the Delta region. One particular project was his Delta Agricultural Research & Sustainability District.
Initially, $3 million was put in the supplemental budget for the district, but the amount was sliced down to $250,000, according to Johnson.
“Although this was a big cut, this is still enough seed money to begin focusing on using research through agricultural sustainability to change the trajectory of the Delta region of Louisiana,” Johnson said.
To attract businesses and research, Johnson created Delta Agricultural Research and Sustainability Commission in 2021.
The commission will be made up of representatives from LSU, La Tech, University of Louisiana Monroe, Southern and Grambling universities and presidents from each parish Johnson represents.
“These Board of Commissioners will brainstorm and come up with methods that we feel are conducive to be able to attract companies,” Johnson said in a previous interview.
Johnson also created the Industrial Hemp Promotion and Research Program that will require the Department of Agriculture to look at ways that Louisiana, especially the Delta Region, can be an international player in the industrial hemp market.
Other notable accomplishments in the general legislative session were the $200 million toward the Lake Charles bridge, $300 million in the Baton Rouge bridge and $100 million in I-49 South, Womack said.
For the future, Womack wants to keep recurring debt that might have resulted from the current money surplus.
“When you have money you have a lot of friends,” Womack said. “Our charge was to try to keep re-occurring expenses down because we know 2025 is going to fall off and that is going to be an impact to our state.”
While looking forward to next year, Womack sees Louisiana in a “fair” situation.
“Next will be a fair year,” Womack said. “We won’t have the funds as we did this year, but we still should be in a positive cash flow if we manage it. We should do well in the next year, and we will see what the 2025 budget will look like. We know it will be slim, but if we can get some of these businesses in Louisiana maybe we can avoid a fiscal clip.”
Riser said Louisiana’s fiber optic push, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO), was about to start in north Franklin.
GUMBO program launched grant applications in 2021 with an aim to “eliminate the digital divide by 2029,” said Veneeth Iyengar, ConnectLa executive director.
According to proponents, the projects created by GUMBO will make a tremendous number of job opportunities as these projects are constructed and maintained over the next several years.
Legislators established the GUMBO grant program that would be administered by ConnectLa, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity. GUMBO’s purpose was to use more than $180 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 Louisiana households.
With GUMBO, internet providers applied for funding, while municipal and parish governments offered support through matching funds or infrastructure.
