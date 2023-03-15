Area lawmakers spoke about their goals and aspirations for the upcoming Louisiana Legislative regular session convening April 10.
Sen. Katrina Jackson, Sen. Glen Womack and Rep. C. Travis Johnson spoke at the Concordia Chamber of Commerce’s regular monthly luncheon at Vidalia’s Convention Center.
Major issues the three legislators discussed were education, fentanyl and broadband.
Jackson, vice chair of the Education committee, said she has authored legislation that would give a tax credit to those who donate money to public schools who scored D or F in their assessments.
Like the other two legislators, she wanted to increase teacher pay and make teaching in Louisiana more attractive.
“We have non-educators continuously tacking on more responsibilities to educators,” Jackson said. “They are spending more time teaching for tests and also more time filling out more paperwork than they are with children. We have to be able to compete to keep our teachers.”
Similar to Jackson, Womack wants more certified teachers in Northeast Louisiana.
“We’re trying to raise that level up in Northeast Louisiana,” Womack said.
According to Womack, the area was losing teachers to other jobs because of the amount of pay they received, the amount of discipline they had to give out and the number of students they were having to teach in one class.
“What we are running into as far as society is the home is not whole anymore,” Womack said. “That is something we are going to have to work on, so these teachers don’t have to always discipline.”
Womack also touched on workforce training in the public school system.
“We need to catch our students in the eighth or ninth grades,” Womack said. “I would like to see more legislation going toward our school system to where they are matching those children earlier (with careers). Not everybody is going to college, but everybody has a talent. The field is wide open.”
In the past, Womack has authored legislation giving monies to community colleges, but now there is a different problem.
“The problem we are running into now is getting those instructors,” Womack said. “People who could be an instructor make more money at his or her trade.”
Additionally, communities are being inundated with fentanyl. Both Jackson and Womack have authored legislation where higher penalties could be given to those producing or selling fentanyl.
“It’s sweeping through our communities,” Jackson said. “This is a major issue. The only thing we can do now is increase the penalties.”
“There needs to be some tightening on the judicial system on fentanyl crime,” Womack said. “I’m doing a bill on the mold the cartel uses to shape pills that look like they come from a drug store.”
A member of the finance committee, Johnson said he was looking at carefully spending Louisiana’s surplus in “one-time expenses.”
“Some of the surplus that we see is because of things put in place 8, 10, 12 years ago and now that we had some money coming down, we were able to use that money wisely,” Johnson said. “We didn’t want to put that money to programs that would come back when we didn’t have the money (in the future). We were very direct saying ‘one-time expenses.’”
In his talk about the session, Johnson said he remained an advocate of economic growth.
“These first four years of my term I dedicated them to economic development,” Johnson said. “It is the most important thing to me.”
According to Johnson, a key component for economic growth was broadband.
“Broadband is important,” Johnson said. “We can’t move forward in the future without broadband.”
Concordia Parish has received a total of $7.2 million in grants in broadband-related grants. Of that amount, $3 million was from Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).
GUMBO launched Nov. 1, 2021. The aim is to “eliminate the digital divide by 2029,” according to Veneeth Iyengar, ConnectLa executive director.
ConnectLa, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, is the administrating division of GUMBO.
To “eliminate the digital divide,” GUMBO is using more than $180 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 Louisiana households.
With the coming broadband, Johnson said he was an advocate for furthering Telehealth services in the Miss-Lou.
Also included in his talk, Johnson highlighted the Delta Agriculture Research and Sustainability District. The group was established through Johnson’s legislation and is tasked with researching ways agriculture could be used to improve economic development in Northeast Louisiana, specifically the Delta region.
Johnson said if small Delta towns and communities combine their efforts “as a regional approach we can go for those big grants.”
One crop Johnson would like to see in the Miss-Lou is industrial grade hemp.
“Industrial hemp means manufacturing,” Johnson said. “Cotton was king here. Where cotton grows, industrial hemp also does.”
In 2022, Johnson authored a law creating the pro-hemp commission in 2022 with goals being to study industry dealing with the versatile plant.
He called the Delta area “Hemp Pathway” and compared it to an agricultural Silicon Valley.
In a previous interview, Johnson gave his vision for the Hemp Pathway: “turning northeast Louisiana into the industrial hemp mecca within the United States. It gets its name because it is a region along with Mississippi River which has ample ports that ship many agricultural commodities throughout the nation right from the river. It also has a major interstate, train to transport and three private airports within the region.”
In another area of Johnson’s economic growth, he touched on the Delta Bike Trail.
According to Johnson, the Delta Bike Trail would highlight areas of Concordia Parish through East Carroll Parish. He envisioned the trail attracting visitors throughout the United States and beyond. These visitors would come, spend money and stay at area hotels and RV parks, thus stimulating economic growth.
Eleven miles of the bike trail is already being built in Concordia Parish along La. Hwy 84.
“This is going to showcase the beauty of the district,” Johnson said.
The following are legislators’ contact information:
Sen. Katrina Jackson:
(318) 343-2877
Sen. Glen Womack:
(318) 744-005
Rep. C. Travis Johnson:
(225) 308-4269
