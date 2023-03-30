A hearing regarding a lawsuit by the Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System (MPERS) against the Town of Ferriday has been re-assigned to May 8 in 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 28, 2023 in Baton Rouge.
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner and Town of Ferriday attorney Phillip Letard were unavailable for comment at press time.
Ben Huxen, CPA and executive director and general counsel for MPERS, sent a certified letter to Turner stating, “The Town triggered this potential debt when the amount of its employees participating in MPERS sent from one on June 30, 2020 to zero on June 30, 2021. The statute attempts to ensure that municipalities would have to pay a disproportionate share of the debt.
Unless the Town increases its number of participating employees to one on June 30, 2022, the total amount it will owe MPERS is $171,833. If it does not, then the Town must begin monthly payments of $1,510.94 beginning on July 1, 2023. The Town would pay over fifteen years or until the July first following our actuary’s determination that a sufficient increase in participating employees (as of June 30th) has occurred.”
The lawsuit states the “Since Ferriday participated in Social Security prior to July 1, 1973, its employees can elect not to participate in MPERS by filing an affidavit, however from the date of employment through the date an affidavit is filed, the non-refundable employer contributions for the employee must be paid to MPERS.”
Huxen forwarded a letter to the town to the Concordia Sentinel that was sent out Dec. 29, 2022.
The letter to Turner stated, “It has now been 276 days since you received our enclosed public records request and failed to respond. Your disregard for the Public Records Act and the Town’s finances in disconcerting. If we do not receive fully responsive records from you on or before Jan. 15, 2023, then we will file suit against the Town and you.
Additionally, to avoid being sued, you must provide member enrollment forms and payroll history for all full-time police employees employed during the period Jan. 1, 2013 through Dec. 31, 2011 on or before Jan. 15, 2023.”
Huxen said Friday the lawsuit deals with fees and payroll.
“The town was not passing on what they owed MPERS,” Huxen said. “They just stopped doing that at some point.”
Huxen said the lack of payments may have gone on before 2013, but the statute of limitations is why the lawsuit is for the past 10 years.
Huxen said he has handled cases like this before, but this one was “particularly bad because of ignoring the public requests for so long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.