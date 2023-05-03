Concordia Waterworks District 1 was the only parish water district to receive a grade of A in the recent Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) annual ratings.
Monterey Rural Water System Inc. and Vidalia Water System each received a B rating while Clayton, Ferriday, Ridgecrest and Lake St. John Waterworks District 1 all received a failing grade.
LDH released grades for 915 community water systems May 1 to provide “transparency” for its customers, according to Sen. Fred Mills, the author of the legislation creating the grading classification.
“If you have a water system that is a D or an F, you should have a conversation at the local level to see what are the next steps and also where are my neighbors next door at,” Mills said in a Monday Zoom meeting. “If you are in a F-rated water system and somebody is on a A-rated water system just a few miles down the road, consolidation might be the key. If you are on a failing water system there is action that can be taken. We need local officials to be asked what is going on. What is happening here? If you are on an A-rated water system thank them for what they are doing.”
Concordia Waterworks District 1 scored the highest with a 90 A followed by Vidalia with a 89 B and Monterey Rural Water System Inc., with a 86 B.
Ferriday had the worst grade in Concordia Parish with a 36 F then Ridgecrest with a 39 F. Clayton also was graded with a 54 F, and Lake St. John Waterworks District 1 made an 59 F, according to LDH.
Statewide, 386 systems or 41 percent scored an A; 256 systems or 27 percent made a B; 171 systems or 18 percent scored a C; 56 systems or six percent made a D; and 82 systems or nine percent scored a F.
LDH officials developed seven standards to evaluate a system’s grade. Standards were: federal water quality violations, state violations, financial sustainability, operation and maintenance, infrastructure, customer satisfaction and secondary contaminants.
Town of Ferriday
Thirty points, the maximum, were deducted for federal violations, which include treatment technique and maximum contaminant level violations which may pose a public health risk over an extended period of time.
Eight points were deducted for state violations, which include no water operator, inadequate water disinfection and boil notices and water outages.
Ten points, the maximum, were deducted for the lack of financial sustainability which could affect operations and maintenance of the water system.
Six points were deducted for operations and maintenance deficiencies noted during water system inspections, while 10 points, the maximum, were deducted for customer complaints received by the water system or LDH.
JCP Management Inc. manages the Ferriday water system.
Ridgecrest Water Supply
Thirty points, the maximum, were deducted for federal violations, which include treatment technique and maximum contaminant level violations which may pose a public health risk over an extended period of time.
Eight points were deducted for state violations, which include no water operator, inadequate water disinfection and boil notices and water outages.
Ten points, the maximum, were deducted for the lack of financial sustainability which could affect operations and maintenance of the water system.
Six points were deducted for operations and maintenance deficiencies noted during water system inspections, while 10 points, the maximum, were deducted for customer complaints received by the water system or LDH.
JCP Management Inc. manages the Ridgecrest water system.
Clayton Water System
Like Ferriday and Ridgecrest, thirty points, the maximum, were deducted for federal violations, which include treatment technique and maximum contaminant level violations which may pose a public health risk over an extended period of time.
Ten points were deducted for customer complaints received by water system or LDH, and one point was deducted state violations which included no water operator, inadequate water disinfection and boil notices and water outages.
Five points each were deducted for lack of financial sustainability and infrastructure deficiencies during water system inspections.
Ten points were deducted or customer complaints received by the water system or LDH.
Five bonus points were given to Clayton for having an asset management and storage assessment plans.
JCP Management Inc. manages the Clayton water system.
Lake St. John Waterworks District 1
Thirty points, the maximum, were deducted for federal violations, which include treatment technique and maximum contaminant level violations which may pose a public health risk over an extended period of time.
Five points each were deducted for the lack of financial sustainability which could affect operations and maintenance of the water system and for infrastructure deficiencies.
One point was deducted for customer complaints received by the water system or LDH.
JCP Management Inc. manages the Lake St. John Waterworks District 1 water system.
Monterey Rural Water System Inc.
Ten points, the maximum, were deducted for customer complaints received by the water system or LDH.
Four points were deducted for state violations, which include no water operator, inadequate water disinfection and boil notices and water outages.
Monterey Rural Water manages their own system.
Vidalia Water System
Ten points, the maximum, were deducted for customer complaints received by the water system or LDH.
One point was deducted for state violations, which include no water operator, inadequate water disinfection and boil notices and water outages.
Vidalia manages their own water system.
Concordia Waterworks District 1
Five points were deducted for the lack of financial sustainability which could affect operations and maintenance of the water system and for infrastructure deficiencies.
Ten points, the maximum, were deducted for customer complaints received by the water system or LDH.
Five bonus points were given to Clayton for having an asset management and storage assessment plans.
“This creates transparency for residents in Louisiana and creates accountability for our water systems,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, LDH engineer, said in a Monday Zoom meeting. “Most importantly it creates a path forward to make strategic infrastructure investments. We know we have aging water infrastructures throughout the state. What’s important is that we have a clear pathway forward to invest smartly.”
Concordia Waterworks District 1 manages their own system.
