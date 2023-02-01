“He was the heartbeat of the community.”
Monterey boys basketball coach Eric Richard echoed the feelings of most people in Monterey after the passing of LHSAA Hall of Fame basketball coach Jack Bairnsfather Tuesday at St. Francis Cabrini in Alexandria.
Visitation for Bairnsfather is Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monterey Church of Christ.
He funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Monterey Church of Christ under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Bairnsfather had recently celebrated his 90th birthday.
Bairnsfather cut the ribbon on the new Monterey gym named after him on Jan. 17. He was grand marshal for the first Monterey Homecoming Parade last month.
Richard, a graduate of Block High, came to Monterey in 1998, and returned in 2007 as a coach.
“Coach Jack was so gracious to me,” Richard said. “He never made me feel as if I was not from here. He is going to be sorely missed. He would go to the co-op every morning and have coffee, and then ride by the school just to put eyes on it. We would have a timeout during a game, and I would look past the kids and see Coach Jack sitting there. For him not to be sitting there now is going to be different. He was the patriarch. We are heartbroken, but very proud of the life he lived and the standard he set for this community.”
Bairnsfather was boys basketball coach at Monterey from 1959 to 1992 when he took over as principal at the school until 1997.
Bairnsfather, who received only one technical foul in 33 years, was 619-474 at Monterey, claiming nine distinct champions and 10 runners-up.
In 1998, Bairnsfather was named. Mr. Louisiana in basketball, the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches’ top award.
Bairnsfather led Monterey to the Class C state finals in 1982 where the Wolves fell to Pineview.
Bairnsfather, who graduated from LSU in 1951, coached in the Louisiana All-Star Basketball Game in 1982, and was named Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches in Class A, Class B and Class C.
He was also named Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in Class C.
Bairnsfather was nominated as a National High School Coach of the Year in 1982, when his team won its first 28 games. He has coached several all-state players and had several chosen to play in the state all-star game, including son Joe Bairnsfather in 1976.
Bairnsfather, who also coached baseball at Monterey, graduated from Monterey in 1951, and returned to the school in 1956 as a teacher. He kept score for former Monterey coach O’Dare Hammett. He replaced Hammett as coach in 1959.
