Philip Letard was named attorney for the Town of Ferriday Tuesday night during the town’s regular meeting held at Ferriday Hall.
Letard was approved by a 4-1 vote, receiving support from aldermen Gloria Lloyd, Gail Pryor, Elijah "Stepper" Banks and Brandi Bacon.
Alderman Andre Keys was the lone no vote.
"I've known Mr. Letard a long time," said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. "He is straight-forward and fair on both ends. He has zero tolerance and is a good lawyer."
"I'm here to keep the mayor out of trouble instead of getting him to trouble," Letard said. "I'm going to go over the ordinances and make sure they are in order."
Letard said he wants to also be over the mayor's court.
Letard is being hired by contract. He will bill the town for his services.
Turner also announced that interim Ferriday Police Chief Margaret Lawrence will retire on November 24 and a new police chief will be named at that time.
The new police chief's salary will be $39,312.
Turner's salary will be $44,000 with $6,000 for expenses.
The board also discussed speeding.
Bacon said there are no speed limit signs on Jerry Lee Lewis Blvd., and Lloyd said Hwy. 15 looks like a drag race at times.
Turner said he will talk with the Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office about the speeding problem.
The board agreed to allow the attorney to request rezoning part of Louisiana Avenue near Moose's Discount for a new Dollar General store. That property is now owned by two individuals.
The contractor is Ratcliff Companies of Alexandria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.