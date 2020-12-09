Twelve percent of Concordia Parish voters turned out at the polls on Saturday to support Luke Letlow for the 5th District congressional post while also rejecting a proposed constitutional amendment.
Letlow, who is U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham’s former chief of staff, garnered 75 percent of the vote in the parish to lead fellow Republican Lance Harris, of Alexandria, 1,243 to 423.
Districtwide, Letlow garnered 62 percent of the vote with 49,182 to 30,124 for Harris.
“Thank you to my supporters and the voters from every corner of the 5th District who came out and voted in this election,” said Letlow, who is from Start. “I’m ready to get to work and I am focused on bringing jobs, investment and opportunity to our district.”
Concerning the proposed constitutional amendment to allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors, 88 percent of parish votes rejected the proposal, 1,463 to 203.
Statewide, 76 percent of the voters voted against the measure. The final count was 385,647 against and 118,651 for.
In a race for Republican State Central Committee 34th Senatorial District, Division C, Thomas “Tap” Parker of Lake Providence defeated Benja Fussell of Ferriday, 909 to 264.
Fussell carried Concordia Parish, with 58 percent of the vote, 144 to 104.
