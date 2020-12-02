Concordia Parish voters will go to the polls on Saturday to cast ballots in the general election for Congress and the Republican State Central Committee.
There will also be one proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot.
Early voting ended Nov. 28 with 226 early votes cast while absentee ballots through Monday, Nov. 30, totaled 180.
Election day voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Clerk of Court Andy Anders.
In the Fifth District Congressional race, Republican Luke Letlow and Republican State Rep. Lance Harris will face one another in a runoff.
In the Nov. 3 election, Letlow led Concordia with 3,611 votes (45%). Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe garnered 1,236 (15%) to finish second. The race also included seven other candidates, including Harris, who received 640 (8%).
Turnout locally was 61.3%.
Districtwide, Letlow led with 102,516 votes (33%) to 51,229 (17%) for Harris and 50,773 (16%) for Christophe.
In the race for Republican State Central Committee, 34th Senatorial District, Division C, are Benja Fussell of Ferriday and Thomas “Tap” Parker of Lake Providence.
The proposed constitutional amendment, according to the Secretary of State’s office, would amend “Article VIII, Sections 6(B)(1), 7(B)(1), and 7.1(B)(1) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the membership of postsecondary education boards of supervisors; to authorize the governor to appoint persons who reside out-of-state to the boards of supervisors under certain circumstances; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.”
Voters will be asked: “Do you support an amendment to allow the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors?”
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a mail ballot is Dec. 4 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin days that when you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:
- a driver's license;
- a Louisiana Special ID;
- LA Wallet digital driver's license;
- a United States military identification card that contains the applicant's name and picture; or
- some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.