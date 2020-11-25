Jimmie O’Neal Lewis, 49, was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence Monday for the shooting death of 27-year-old Fredrick McCray Jr. last year.
Judge John Reeves handed down the sentence in Seventh Judicial District Court in Vidalia.
A 12-member jury on Nov. 10 found Lewis guilty of first degree murder in the June 23, 2019 shooting death of McCray.
During statements to police, Lewis admitted his shot McCray with a Glock pistol as McCray fought with Lewis’ accomplice, Sedrick Tennessee
, 42, whose trial is set for Dec. 14. Lewis and Tennessee were attempting to rob McCray after McCray picked up the two in his car in Ferriday when they asked him for a ride to Clayton.
During the sentencing hearing, McCray’s family and friends forgave Lewis during emotional victim impact statements..
“Each spoke about how wonderful Mr. McCray was and asked God to bless and forgive Mr. Lewis,” Burget said. “It was extremely touching and rare.”
The state published 221 exhibits during the trial.
Lewis was represented by attorney Darrell Hickman, who called no witnesses.
Although Lewis did not testify, the state introduced two statements he gave police during which he confessed to shooting McCray.
