A 12-member jury on Tuesday found 49-year-old Jimmie O’Neal Lewis guilty of first degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Fredrick McCray Jr., 27.
The jury deliberated for 13 minutes before delivering its unanimous verdict.
Jurors had been selected on Oct. 26, but the trial was continued due to a threat of tropical weather locally. Testimony began Monday, Nov. 9.
Lewis was identified as the man who shot McCray to death during the early morning hours of June 23, 2019.
District Attorney Brad Burget and 1st Assistant District Attorney Joey Boothe prosecuted the case. They published 221 exhibits during the trial.
Judge John Reeves presided.
Lewis was represented by attorney Darrell Hickman, who called no witnesses.
Although Lewis did not testify, the state introduced two statements he gave police during which he confessed to shooting McCray.
Cedrick Tennessee, 42, who was also charged in the case, will be tried later.
According to testimony provided by the prosecution during the trial, McCray, a school teacher, had attended a Mardi Gras crew fundraiser in Ferriday with his younger sister on June 22. He later drove her home to their mother’s house in Clayton around 1 a.m. on June 23 and then drove to Natchez before texting his mother at 3:30 a.m. that he was on his way home.
But he never arrived.
McCray’s mother, Carol Wiggins, and the family searched for McCray and notified law enforcement that he was missing. The family was able to track McCray’s cell phone, which was recovered June 23 at 7:50 p.m. at the corner of Hwy 15 and Hwy. 3232.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) investigators examined the phone and determined that several recent notifications had been sent alerting McCray about fraudulent purchases made on his account at Walmart in Natchez.
With the assistance of Natchez police, CPSO determined that Ronald Riley of Natchez had used McCray’s credit cards to make purchases. Riley told police that at 6 a.m. June 23 he was at his girlfriend’s apartments in Natchez when Cedric Tennessee knocked on the door.
Tennessee’s clothing was wet. Riley gave him dry clothes to wear.
They later smoked pot in the parking lot of a convenience store, Zippy’s, where Tennessee made a phone call on Riley’s phone. Riley heard Tennessee say a body was located at a place he identified by saying the letter: “M.” That information led deputies to search the old mill yard at Ferriday as the missing person investigation turned into a possible murder investigation.
Investigators searched the area until a severe thunderstorm passed over, downing trees and causing power outages, and forcing them to delay the search until daylight the next morning. After CPSO Deputy Justin Stevens recovered McCray’s cell phone, police later discovered McCray’s body, which had been thrown into a deep gully and covered with debris, wood and trash. The location was near Will’s Place and next to an abandoned building near Bayou Levee Road in Ferriday.
McCray had been shot once behind the head above the right ear, the bullet exiting his left jaw in an execution style shooting.
Further testimony and opening and closing statements by the prosecution revealed that law enforcement was able to connect Tennessee, who had smoked pot with Riley in Natchez, to Jimmie O’Neal Lewis. When deputies spotted Lewis in Ferriday, he fled, but they soon apprehended him.
During questioning, Lewis, in an emotional statement, admitted that he and Tennessee were carrying out a robbery plan when they killed McCray. He said they flagged McCray down as he drove by and asked him for a ride to Clayton. As they drove along, Lewis asked McCray to stop the vehicle—a 2012 black Audi SUV – so that Lewis could urinate.
When McCray stopped the vehicle, Lewis, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat, pulled out a .40 caliber Glock pistol and demanded McCray’s money. McCray, however, began to fight with Tennessee who was sitting on the passenger side of the front seat. Lewis told McCray twice to stop. When he didn’t, Lewis pointed the gun in the rear of McCray’s head and pulled the trigger.
Burget pointed out that McCray was killed during the commission of an armed robbery and that made the crime first degree murder.
After the shooting, Lewis and Tennessee disposed of the body. Lewis then left on foot with the murder weapon, which was later recovered, while Tennessee fled in McCray’s vehicle.
Testimony indicated that McCray and Tennessee knew one another, although there was no indication that McCray knew Lewis.
Tennessee departed Ferriday in McCray’s Audi, disposed of McCray’s cell phone and then went to Natchez where he went to visit with Ronald Riley. A camera system at the apartment complex shows the Audi being parked and shows Tennessee going around the apartment building before locating Riley.
After Tennessee and Riley smoked pot and after Riley heard Tennessee tell someone on the phone that a body had been placed at “M,” the two rode around Natchez. Soon, Tennessee pulled into a neighborhood near Stine’s on U.S. 61 South and disposed of McCray’s personalize license plate, which said, “Big Daddy.”
From there, they pulled into a nearby car wash. There, Riley saw fresh blood when Tennessee opened the console for change for the car wash.
Security cameras show Riley then waving goodbye to Tennessee and walking north on U.S. 61, where he caught a ride to Walmart and used McCray’s stolen credit cards.
Tennessee then drove south to Gretna, where he was later captured by police.
After the trial, Burget commended the “great work by CPSO, especially Deputy Justin Stevens, Lt. Phillip Smith and now Warden Chris Groh.”
He also thanked the McCray and Williams families, who “suffered a horrible and senseless tragedy. The tragic taking of a such a wonderful young man in the prime of his life is a loss that this family and community can never truly overcome.”
