Events for the Liberty Loop 2020 celebration on Lake Concordia are slated Friday and Saturday.
A piano concert is set Friday, July 3, at the Klassic Lady Pier while the Stubbs Annual Fireworks Show is set at dusk on the Stubbs Pier at the beginning of the cove.
On Saturday, the 6th Annual Liberty Loop Loop begins at 1 p.m.
Lineup will be on the north end of the lake.
