February will bring new virtual programs that will be available during the whole month.
The library continues to offer citizens quality programs through a virtual connection. Citizens can click the library webpage -- concordialibrary.org or from the Concordia Parish Library Facebook page.
For young readers, staff member Ms. Patsy will share Valentine stories….. “I Will Love You Forever,” by Caroline Church, “Little Miss Valentine,” by Roger Hargreaves and “Silly Tilly’s Valentine,” by Lillian Hoban and many others.
The library has many Valentine story books to offer.
Ms. Patsy will also provide simple Valentine craft ideas made from items already in your home. She will demonstrate how to make a Valentine pillow, candy jar and a bouquet made from pipe cleaners. One of Ms. Patsy’s favorite craft books is “Valentine’s Day Gifts,” by Anastasia Suen. There are many craft books at the library for you to enjoy.
Celebrating the music of Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder will be the highlight of February. These programs will be available during the entire month of February.
Concordia Bank will co-sponsor the concert, “Music from Two Legendary Artist,” performed by Denene Stringfellow and Rod Payne. You will enjoy this hour long concert with all of your favorite songs.
Also, available will be two informative book reviews by scholar Georgiann Potts on Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, “Two Men Who Defied the Odds,” co-sponsored by Delta Bank.
February will be a great month to tune in to excellent programming from your public library.
Just connect to Concordia Parish Library’s webpage: www.concordialibrary.org and click on the poster or visit the Facebook page @concordiaparishlibrary and click join event to enjoy these programs in the comfort of your own home.
