Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Walter Mackel and the law enforcement community will be honored at a morning coffee reception on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Vidalia Library.
The public is invited.
The Ferriday Garden Club, Vidalia Garden Club and Ferriday Rotary will serve as hosts and hostess for this appreciation reception.
The Concordia Parish Library Board of Directors and staff are sponsoring the event in appreciation of the dedication and commitment of the men and women in law enforcement.
Mackel was seriously injured in the line of duty during a July 25 incident in Vidalia.
The reception will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with a brief note of welcome at 11.
Library Director Amanda Taylor said, “Not only do we as a Library Board and Staff want to express our appreciation to all of them, but we want to give the public the opportunity to convey their thanks as well.”
Board President Kathleen Stevens said it was obvious “from recent incidents in our own parish that any normal day can suddenly and inexplicably turn precarious and tragic. We want to take the time out of this day to pause and say ‘thank you for all you do – the sacrifices you make for all of us – every single day.’”
The Vidalia Branch of the Concordia Parish Library is located at 408 Texas Street.
For further information, please call 318-336-5043.
