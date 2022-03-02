The ubiquitous crime of animal abuse at times goes unnoticed due to fact the victims are voiceless, but local advocates such as PAWS have decided to be their voice.
Dianne Watson, treasurer for Concordia PAWS Rescue Shelter, along with a small but faithful band of volunteers made up of mostly elderly women, carry the torch in the fight against animal abuse.
According to Watson, the no-kill shelter receives abandoned and abused dogs “all the time,” and the frequency of deliveries has stretched its budget.
“The ladies at PAWS receive many calls, some at night, with people requesting they pick up dogs that are loose, but our resources only go so far,” Watson said.
According to Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick, his department handles on average eight to 10 cases of animal abuse a month. Hedrick said animal abuse in Concordia Parish “will not be tolerated.”
“Anyone who commits crimes against animals will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Hedrick added. “I completely support the mission and the operations of Concordia PAWS. CPSO supplies inmate labor for Concordia PAWS.”
CPSO recently sent Investigator Scott Goodman to a national animal cruelty conference in Baton Rouge. The conference put investigators, prosecutors and veterinarians together in one place in an effort to reduce violence against animals. Dr. Herman Soong, forensic neuropsychology expert and professor at Tulane University in New Orleans gave a seminar linking violence against animals and violence against humans.
“People who abuse animals lack a certain amount of empathy that allows them to be violent in other ways,” Soong said. “There is a well-established connection between animal abuse and violent crime.”
Hedrick said he wants investigators trained well to fight against animal abuse.
“I want my investigators trained with the latest tools that will give them the knowledge to build solid cases against animal abusers,” said Hedrick.
On Feb. 24, PAWS’ facility on First Street in Ferriday was at capacity with 45 dogs. Breeds ranged from border collie to hound to pit bull, the shelter’s most popular breed.
When PAWS receives a dog, volunteers immediately bath it and assess its health.
“During that time, we don’t know if the dog is going to attack us through fright,” Watson said. “These ladies are fearless with these big dogs.”
After bathing and assessing their health, PAWS volunteers socialize them and gain the dog’s trust. They are fed twice a day with daily trips to play lots which are fenced in behind the facility. Dogs are also spayed and neutered, receive rabies shots along with being heart worm tested.
Dogs are assessed for adoption but some are never ready due to experiences with their former owners. Past handlers have reprogrammed the dogs from man’s best friend to vicious beasts ready to lurch out in a moments notice. Since they are a no-kill shelter, those dogs remain at PAWS.
Volunteers garner a somewhat trusting relationship with the permanent residents, but Watson acknowledges sometimes a dog will snap and regress to its previous nature.
If a dog does snaps and attacks one of the handlers, PAWS is required to put them down.
“That breaks us,” Watson said, holding back tears. “That really breaks our heart because it is not their fault. It’s what they came from. This doesn’t happen often, but it does happen, and it takes a toll.”
Additionally, PAWS takes on veterinary costs associated with the dogs.
Volunteers handle issues such as pneumonia and heart worms, but vets are called upon to prescribe medicine and handle serious injuries and illnesses, a task Watson says, “takes a toll on emotions and the bank account.”
PAWS is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 and can accept donations from the public, according to Watson. The shelter accepts money, dog food, dog toys, blankets and household cleaning supplies. For more information about how to donate, go to PAWS Facebook page.
“We’re very frugal,” Watson says, who is always looking for donations. “I’m tight, but we’re stuck, and we really need the public’s help.”
PAWS receives most of their dogs from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and other local police departments. When people are arrested for animal abuse or drugs, PAWS will receive dogs many times with no notice. Concordia Parish has no animal shelter.
Watson says last week’s arrest of Shaneka Jefferson, 40 of Ridgecrest, has “woke people up” to animal abuse and neglect.
Jefferson was charged with animal cruelty. CPSO deputies responded to citizens complaining about a dog possibly being set on fire. Upon arrival deputies observed a deceased dog in the back yard that appeared to have been starved to death and set on fire.
DeeDee Roberts, manager of Vidalia’s dog pound, says areas around Ridgecrest are “pretty bad” with animals being neglected. The Vidalia dog pound is a municipal pound but will accept animals outside town limits when space allows.
Roberts suggests people be educated about tending to animals before purchasing them.
“Many times the neglect is not from meanness of people but from being uneducated,” Roberts said. ‘We need to educate people.”
Roberts suggests educating fourth and fifth grade students on taking care of pets much like the DARE program educates them on effects of drug abuse.
Roberts also sees many dogs on chains and asks, “What kind of life is that?”
