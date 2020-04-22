The Concordia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) reported one new Covid-19 case on Sunday, April 19, and another on Monday.
That ups the total parishwide to 41, according to local OEP Director Tim Vanier.
But there is good news, too.
Vanier said that some of the patients previously reported are out of the hospital and several are off quarantine and asymptomatic.
As far as reported Covid-19 cases, the numbers are as follows:
Female, 27; Male, 14; Hispanic, 2; Caucasian, 5 and African-American 34.
Vanier said the case reported Sunday was a 45-year-old white female who as tested at Riverland Medical Center on April 15.
The patient has received instruction on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
The case reported Monday was a 38-year-old Hispanic male. Patient is currently in isolation.
There have been three deaths in the parish, while 31 patients are on 14-day quarantine, two are in isolation at facility, two are hospitalized and the status of two others unknown.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as April 21 there were 24,854 cases reported statewide, 1,405 deaths and 1,798 patients in hospitals, 297 of those on ventilators.
