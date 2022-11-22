Three parish schools received an “F” and one received a “D” in 2021-22 school performance scores, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.
Ferriday Lower, Upper and Junior High schools received an “F” while Vidalia Junior High scored a “D.” Ferriday High School, Vidalia Lower, Upper elementary schools and Concordia Education Center received a “C” while Monterey and Vidalia high schools earned a “B.”
Overall, Concordia Parish schools received a district performance score of “C,” up from last year’s 64.3 score to 65.7. In 2019, Concordia Parish schools scored 69.7.
Since 1999, Louisiana has issued School Performance Scores for public schools, which are based on student achievement data. To clearly communicate the quality of school performance to families and the public, Louisiana adopted letter grades (A-F). All schools with sufficient data receive school performance scores.
Concordia Parish School Superintendent Toyua Bachus recognized scores were low but said the district was improving.
“We have a long way to go,” Bachus said in a release. “We are not where we want to be, and we will continue to work to meet the needs of our students. Seven of our ten schools that received school performance scores improved when compared to the simulated scores released last year for the 2020-2021 school year.”
Ferriday Lower received a simulated score of 47.8 up from 2019’s score of 43.2. Ferriday Upper earned a score of 49.2 up this last year’s total of 43.8. Ferriday Junior High garnered a score of 42 down 2.4 points from last year’s total of 44.4.
Vidalia Lower’s score was the parish’s highest jumper. The school scored 70.8 up 15 points from last year’s total of 55.8.
Making the second largest jump in scores was Vidalia Upper with 72.7. 2022’s score rose 14.7 points from 2021’s score of 58. Vidalia Junior High earned a score of 57, up from last year’s total of 56.9.
Vidalia High School score went down. The school scored 78.9, falling 0.2 points to 79.1.
Monterey High School’s score this year was 88.2 down 2.6 points from last year’s total of 90.8.
Concordia Education Center increased their current score by 9.8 points to 73.8. Last year’s total was 64.
“The progress index component of the school performance scores, which compares students' academic growth to peers with similar characteristics, revealed that four of the ten schools received an A, one a B, and four received a C in this category,” Bachus said. “This indicates that we are on the move. These gains are largely due to the efforts of our teachers. Gains despite quarantines and other pandemic-related issues are to be celebrated, and our staff deserves to be recognized for their efforts.”
Statewide, scores showed Louisiana’s school performance was the same as before the pandemic at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022.
Like Bachus, Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley said Louisiana schools “have a long way to go.”
“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” Brumley said. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward - that’s the challenge we must meet.”
Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021 statewide. When compared to last year’s simulated score, Louisiana improved 1.8 points to 77.1. Statewide, 48 of the 63 traditional public school systems showed improvement from 2021 to 2022. Thirty Louisiana school systems have now equaled or improved their school performance score when compared to 2019.
Bachus said teachers were working to “close gaps” in the parish school system.
“I cannot help but to thank our teachers who are working on the literacy team, tutoring after school and teaching at the Summer Bridge Program to close these gaps,” Bachus said. “We are in this together, and together we can and will accomplish all that we set out to do and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.