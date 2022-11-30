Vidalia, Ferriday and Ridgecrest have set their parade routes for this year’s Christmas parades.
The Vidalia Christmas Parade Sunday will begin at Vidalia High School and make its way east on Carter Street and end at Vidalia Upper Elementary.
Line-up is 2:30 p.m. and parade will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The driver side of each vehicle should be decorated.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Rocking Across Vidalia.”
The change in the long-time parade route that used to end at the high school is because the Vidalia Beautification Committee is sponsoring a Hometown Christmas Festival at the old courthouse following the parade. There will be games, prizes, vendors, Christmas carolers, photo cut-outs, and Santa Claus.
“Basically everything will be free, although there will be some vendors selling hot dogs and such,” said parade co-organizer Mary Montpelier. “We have paired with the Vidalia Beautification Committee to make this community event something free and affordable. We are also reaching out to some folks to have their vehicles at the courthouse handing out goodies.”
There is no entry fee and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three floats.
Floats must have at least 50 percent of the unit decorated with Christmas decorations.
The judges will be stationed at the Vidalia Chamber of Commerce office.
Vidalia’s Women’s Club will have the only Santa Claus for the parade.
Bryce McGlothin, who competed on American Idol, will be the grand marshall. Jolene Dillard is “Miss Merry Christmas.”
The Ferriday Christmas Parade presented by the Town of Ferriday will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Lineup begins at 4 p.m. at Ferriday High.
The theme of the parade is “Great Balls of Fire” in honor of Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away last month.
Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Bachus is the grand marshal.
Entry fee is free for business owners, dance teams, churches, schools, krewes, sororities, fraternities and neighboring towns.
Horses and 4-wheelers are welcome.
Contact parade chairperson Becky Albert at Ferriday Town Hall at (318) 757-3411 to register or for any questions.
“We want to really light up Ferriday,” Albert said. “We want everyone to be involved and make this a special event.”
The Village of Ridgecrest will have its Christmas Parade on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.
The parade will begin on Plum Street, make its way around the village and end up back at Plum Street.
Ridgecrest Mayor Veller Ray Carroll said the winner of the lighting contest will be announced after the parade and hot dogs will be handed out as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.