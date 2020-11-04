Three aldermen were elected in Clayton while one Justice of the Peace race and two Constable races were decided during Tuesday’s Presidential election.
Seven amendments and a sports betting proposition were also on the ballot.
Winning aldermen seats in Clayton were Michelle Bethea with 131 votes (30%), Kevin Mitchell 84 votes (19%) and Abdul R. Sabir 82 votes (19%).
Veronica Skipper received 81 votes (18%) and Stephanie Weatherspoon 64 votes (14%). Turnout was 33.7 percent.
Jerry Stallings won re-election the District 4 Justice of the Peace seat, defeating Charles Gill Jr. with 786 votes (57%) to 602. Turnout was 51.5 percent.
In the District 1 Constable-Justice of the Peace race, Michael J. Kelly was reelected with 59 percent of the vote, defeating Marcus “Slim” Martin, 814 to 559. There was a turnout of 50.2 percent.
In the District 5A Constable-Justice of the Peace election, Leland Paul Adams defeated Earl Banks, 534 to 305. Adams received 64 percent of the vote. Turnout was 60.4 percent.
Seven amendments and a proposition on sports betting were on the ballot and in Concordia. The results were as follows:
Amendment 1 passed locally 6,061 to 2,074, and passed statewide, 1,274,112 to 778,972. That amendment would make the state Constitution silent on the matter of a woman's right to abortion and preclude the use of state funding to provide abortion services.
Amendment 2 passed locally 4,726 to 3,095, and passed statewide, 1,158,709 to 827,491. The amendment would help parish tax assessors determine the fair market value of oil and gas wells, allowing low-producing wells to be assessed less while wells with higher production potential could be assessed more.
Amendment 3 passed locally 4,264 to 3,538, and passed statewide, 1,097,143 to 885,279. The amendment would allow the state Legislature to withdraw money from the Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the Rainy Day Fund, to address federal disasters at times when the state did not face a budget shortfall.
Amendment 4 failed locally 4,096 to 3,479, and failed statewide 1,079,571 to 856,528. The amendment would have placed a limit on the percentage by which the state government's spending grew each year.
Amendment 5 failed locally 4,679 to 2,926, and failed statewide 1,221,197 to 727,334. The amendment that would have allowed businesses to reduce the amount of taxes they owed to local governments by scheduling payments in lieu of paying property taxes for industrial expansions.
Amendment 6 passed locally 5,032 to 2,703, and passed statewide, 1,225,628 to 745,995. The amendment would freeze property tax assessments for senior citizens if their annual income was below $100,000 (instead of some $77,000).
Amendment 7 passed locally 5,138 to 2,588, and passed statewide, 1,267,362 to 702,900. The amendment would create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund that would be used only for paying claims instead of allowing unclaimed property to return to the state general fund.
Sport betting was approved locally 4,582 to 3,181, and passed statewide, 1,267,362 to 702,900. The vote legalizes betting activity and will allow state and local governments to regulate and tax sports betting.
