Local delinquent property tax sales have been rescheduled for July, according to CPSO Chief Tax Deputy Cyndie Dillon.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic and the Governor’s Order of Mandate changes, the local tax sales were rescheduled as follows:
Concordia Parish Tax Sale: Thursday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m.
Village of Ridgecrest Tax Sale: Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
Town of Clayton Tax Sale: Friday, July 10 at 2 p.m.
Town of Ferriday Tax Sale: Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
