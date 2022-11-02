A diminished Mississippi River has caused concern among business and civic leaders from New Orleans to St. Louis.
Drought-induced water levels have plunged to near record lows at many U.S. Army Corps of Engineers river gauges. Locally, the Natchez gauge recorded the river at 10.11 feet.
“While this is the time of the year when the river levels are usually low, we typically do not see anything this extreme. At least five or six locations along the river, including Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri are seeing historically low-water levels,” said Clint Willson, the director of the LSU Center for River Studies. “The reason for this is that a large percentage of the Mississippi River watershed, which covers approximately 42 percent of the contiguous United States, is either in a drought or is experiencing extremely dry conditions. Typically, in the fall, at least one or two of the major Mississippi River tributaries would be in ‘normal’ flow conditions and the river would not be this low.”
In Vidalia, Mayor Buz Craft and town employees are keeping a close eye on infrastructure and the Sydney A. Murray Jr. Hydroelectric station.
Electrical generation from the hydroelectric plant is caused by the Mississippi River flowing through its turbines. Simply put, without a strong flow or velocity it does not produce water current which in turn does not produce much electricity.
“(Water levels) have really, really hurt,” Craft said. “(The hydroplant) is about 25 percent of what it could generate. That calculates to lower royalty and lower money made by the plant and lower royalty for the town.”
Even with the low water levels and the current-reduced royalties, Craft is hopeful and expecting the river to “bounce back.”
“We are good, so hopefully it will come back up in the spring, and (the hydroplant) will generate enough to hit all of our targets that we want,” Craft said.
Additionally, infrastructure is being closely observed by town personnel.
“If seepage is coming up then seepage will go out,” Craft said. “Material is going out whether it is dirt, sand or silt under the infrastructure whether it is water, sewer or gas lines. There is material being moved that can compromise the integrity of those pipelines, and you have to watch for that.”
Craft asked if residents smell gas to call Vidalia’s gas department at (318) 336-6258.
Vidalia also has invested in a camera system capable of filming inside pipes to see if they have been compromised or have any leakage.
The Delta ports of Lake Providence, Madison, Tensas and Vidalia have also been hurt by the low water levels. Lake Providence and Madison ports have been closed for six weeks due to the low levels, according to Deputy Director of the ports Bryant Killen.
Killen was disappointed the ports were closed but considered the areas “lucky” because they closed at the “tail end of harvest.”
“At the beginning of harvest in late July, early August, it was forecasted to drop to about six or seven foot mark at Vicksburg but then it was all of that flooding in St. Louis which was the end of July,” Killen said. “It continued to rain in Kentucky for the next couple of weeks, so we got a bump in the river that lasted all of August and the beginning of September.”
Currently, the Vidalia port is not closed and, according to Killen, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) and Terral Service are supposed to “move some product” from the port later this year.
Terminal operators decide when a port is left open or closes. Terral is the operator for Lake Providence, Madison and Vidalia ports.
According to Willson, the navigation channel, above Baton Rouge, is maintained to a depth of at least nine feet. The nine-foot depth allows fully loaded barges, often connected to another 10 or more barges, to move up and down the river reliably and safely.
However, historically low river levels are restricting how much can be put on the barges and/or how many can be towed at the same time. This is having a tremendous impact on the nation’s agricultural community since over 60 percent of our agricultural exports are transported down the river on barges.
During normal conditions, these barges transport the exports to Louisiana-based ports, where they are loaded onto ocean-going vessels and then transported around the world. The inability to load barges and their reduced capacity is resulting in a backlog of grain and other products. While the major impact of this is on the agricultural community, the ripple effect will be felt by ports in the lowermost Mississippi that transfer the products to larger ships and countries around the world who rely on these exports, Willson said.
Because of less grain being shipped, Killen said it is more expensive to haul during low water levels.
“Right now, when the river gets really low sometimes these carriers can only load seven-foot draft which is only about half capacity,” Killen explained. “They are not charged half. They are still charging full price. At some point, if these grain companies do have storage it is more beneficial just to sit and say we are going to wait on some high water next month so we can load out more.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly grain transportation report put the cost of transportation a ton of soybeans loaded at St. Louis at $72.58 per ton for the week of October 18. It calculated costs of $105.85 per ton in the week prior.
Mississippi’s low water levels do not only affect grain but also other goods such as gravel for roads.
After a Franklin Parish Police Jury October meeting, Jury President James Harris told fellow jurors their organization was having trouble with getting rock.
“No more number seven because the ports and rivers are so low they can’t get (anything) to them,” Harris said. “We (were) able to find just enough rock today. First come first serve. Ever who got there first got the rock.”
For now, farmers, politicians, barge operators and consumers have to wait and hope “Old Man River” quickly bounces back.
