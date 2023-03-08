A proposal that would ensure motorboats were properly muffled on publicly navigable waterways died for a lack of a second at the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) meeting March 3.
Commissioner Joe McPherson made the motion that was not seconded. The proposed rule stated, “Any motorboat operated upon publicly navigable waterways of the state shall be equipped with factory original equipment manufacture (OEM) installed or OEM equivalent exhausts. No person shall operate a motorboat upon publicly navigable waterways of the state with a muffler cutout or an exhaust that has been altered in a manner that bypasses or reduces the effectiveness of the muffler system.”
In last month’s LWFC meeting, McPherson requested a proposal for the rule during hunting regulation talks. The proposal would have expanded an already established rule to encompass all navigable waterways instead of just WMAs.
“The legislature adopted a law, but it was somewhat vague,” McPherson said. “This makes it easier for enforcement. This has clear standards.”
The current law, established in 1984, stated, “It shall be unlawful to use a motorboat unless the same is provided with an efficient muffler, underwater exhaust or other modern devise capable of adequately muffling the sound of the exhaust of the engine.”
Commissioners suggested the rule could establish proper decibel levels.
“I look at this rule, and I wish we could consider doing actually a decibel sound rather than this,” said Commissioner Andy Brister. “You can have some original equipment that is not operating properly. I think sound is the easiest thing to be able to enforce.”
Many states have adopted decibel legals between 86 and 90 decibels out of the rear of the boat and 75 decibels 25 feet from the shore. Decibel levels could be enforced at a local level, LDWF officials said.
In the last 10 years, LDWF officials have averaged one ticket per year with the current law.
