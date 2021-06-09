The Madam CJ Walker Juneteenth Parade will be held Saturday, June 19, on E.E. Wallace Blvd., in Ferriday at 10 a.m.
The parade is part of Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth.
“In addition, we are happy to have Lt. Gov Nungesser and the Office of Tourism support,” said Rep. Travis Johnson of Concordia Parish. “Highlighting and celebrating history in Northeast Louisiana is the goal for the Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Celebration. There is no place in the nation that has more history as it relates to the civil war and Antebellum South than the Delta, nor an iconic figure like Madam CJ Walker, the nation’s first woman millionaire, that’s known worldwide.
“We need to build upon that, invest in our historical infrastructure and draw tourists. The goal is to grow this area from a tourism perspective and next month we will be releasing the plan to begin bringing quality jobs into the area. All do these things work together.”
Walker (1867-1919) made her fortune from her homemade line of hair care products for Black women.
Born Sarah Breedlove to parents who had been enslaved, she was inspired to create her hair products after an experience with hair loss, which led to the creation of the “Walker system” of hair care. A talented entrepreneur with a knack for self-promotion, Walker built a business empire, at first selling products directly to Black women, then employing “beauty culturalists” to hand-sell her wares. The self-made millionaire used her fortune to fund scholarships for women at the Tuskegee Institute and donated large parts of her wealth to the NAACP, the Black YMCA and other charities.
Walker was born Sarah Breedlove on December 23, 1867. Her parents, Owen and Minerva, were Louisiana sharecroppers who had been born into slavery. Sarah, their fifth child, was the first in her family to be born free after the Emancipation Proclamation. Her early life was marked by hardship; she was orphaned at six, married at fourteen (to Moses McWilliams, with whom she had a daughter, A'Lelia, in 1885) and became a widow at twenty.
On Friday, June 18 a street being named after Walker will be held on the corner of First Street and Hwy. 3218 in Delta at 6 p.m.
Following the parade in Ferriday on June 19, a blues and zydeco concert will be held at the Stewart Clark Park in Jonesville from noon to 8 p.m.
