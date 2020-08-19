A program on the Louisiana Mainstreet Recovery Grant Program is slated for Monday, Aug. 24, in Vidalia.
The meeting will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Bryant O. Hammett Jr. Vidalia Conference and Convention Center.
District 32 State Sen. Glen Womack will host the meeting that will include Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder.
Louisiana small businesses employing 50 or fewer are encouraged to attend.
The event is limited to 50 people to ensure public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. To guarantee your seat, please RSVP to heather@concordiaed.com.
Masks are required to attend this event.
