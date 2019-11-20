A Ferriday man with multiple prior arrests has been charged in the brutal murders of three members of one family.
Darione K. Bell, 20, 110 Weaver St, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder after three persons were found dead in their residence at 113 Weaver Street in Sycamore early Saturday morning.
Concordia Parish Chief Deputy David Hedrick said the deceased are Rosie Hooper, 85, Ellis Hooper, 65, and Johnny Hooper, 67.
The suspect allegedly used a knife and gun in the murders.
Hedrick said Bell was staying in a trailer near the victims’ home.
"We had a call early Saturday morning of a burglary and Bell was identified in the burglary," Hedrick said. "The deputies started looking for him. Meanwhile, a family member checking on her grandmother found the victims and called the sheriff's office."
Hedrick said Bell was found at the trailer.
Bell has been arrested previously for aggravated assault with a firearm; burglary of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespassing and theft of a firearm; felony theft and criminal trespass in September of 2016; and attempted second-degree murder, felony theft and resisting an officer (seven counts) in May of this year.
Bell is being held at Concordia Correctional Facility.
Hedrick commended CPSO personnel and responders in the arrest of Bell.
