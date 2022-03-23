Trinity Medical is continuing to ask visitors to wear masks, and limiting visitation to two people at a time 18 years and older, although the visitation hours are now 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All visitors must pass a screening process and wear a mask for the duration of their stay. They are encouraged to stay in the patient’s room.
No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients in the ICU and emergency room departments.
End-of-life visitation is allowed and handled on a case-by-case basis.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards did not renew his COVID-19 public health emergency order that expired last week and has been in place for two years.
Trinity Medical operates under national CDC guidelines.
Intensive care hours are 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; noon to 12:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Medical CEO Lakeisha Smith said there are currently no COVID-19 patients at the hospital, and emergency room testing have declined tremendously.
“We are also allowing people to come into our cafeteria for take-out from noon to 1:30 p.m., but we are not allowing dining in at this time,” Smith said.
According to new community risk models from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of Louisiana’s parishes have a low risk for COVID-19 spread.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have continued to follow the science and the data to guide our response,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “Thankfully, we are in a much better situation and a much stronger position than we have been. At the same time, it is not lost on us that today marks the second anniversary of our first COVID-19 death in Louisiana. In just 24 months, nearly 17,000 Louisianans have lost their lives. This pandemic is certainly not over, and our collective work remains unfinished, but I do believe better days are ahead. The COVID-19 vaccines have saved countless lives -- and they, therapeutics and a deeper understanding of this virus strengthen us.”
Currently, all epidemiological data points to a decline in COVID-like illness, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
According to CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels, the majority of parishes are currently classified as low. Two years into the COVID pandemic, Louisiana has many more tools to control the spread of the coronavirus in its communities, including safe and effective vaccines, booster doses, antiviral drugs, monoclonal antibody treatments, at-home tests, and high-quality face masks.
Trinity Medical postponed its monthly meeting from Tuesday to March 29 because of the severe weather.
