A Natchez man has been charged with second-degree murder after Tyberia Bell of Vidalia was found dead in her home on Laurel Street in Vidalia on Aug. 21.
Matt Lee Mason Jr., was arrested Monday without incident while working in Vidalia, said Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill.
“We were able to obtain enough information for a warrant,” Merrill said. “We found enough evidence to bring him in.”
Merrill said the autopsy revealed Bell died of strangulation.
Bell, 50, was found dead in her home after Vidalia Police received a welfare call on Aug. 21.
When police arrived at 605 Laurel St., Vidalia, they found Bell unresponsive.
“She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office,” Merrill said.
Bell was a Special Ed paraprofessional at Vidalia Junior High and was respected throughout the community. An outpouring of social media posts could be seen for days after Bell’s death, honoring the exceptional life she led.
Shelters and those against domestic abuse say strangulation is a severe form of abuse.
The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention defines strangulation as “the obstruction of blood vessels and/or airflow in the neck resulting in asphyxia.” This type of assault can have serious, permanent, or even fatal damage to the victim’s throat or brain.
Data on strangulation reveals a glaring picture of the severity of this type of assault. One in four women will experience intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime, and of those, up to 68 percent will suffer near-fatal strangulation at the hands of their partner.
Of the victims, 97 percent are strangled by hands; 38 percent reported losing consciousness; 35 percent are strangled during sexual assault/abuse; 9 percent are also pregnant, and 70 percent of strangled women believed they were going to die.
According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Baton Rouge police recorded little more than 40 active strangulation cases by the end of August.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, which tallied around that same number of strangulation arrests for 2021, already has 33 arrests through July.
According to the Advocate, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office has prosecutors working on 63 strangulation cases, on par to match last year’s 120.
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.