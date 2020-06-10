The Ferriday Board of Aldermen will consider Mayor Sherrie McMahon’s proposed $2.6 million general fund budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 during its meeting regular meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held by teleconference for the third straight month because of restrictions with the coronavirus.
"The budget is basically the same as last year," McMahon said. "It's what we have done in the past."
The budget for the proposed fiscal year, which runs July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, shows revenue of $2,681,524 and expenditures of $2,637,076 for a projected change in net position of $44,448.
The town’s biggest revenue force is from sales tax, which is expected to generate $1,132,500.
Expenses include $44,000 for McMahon and $30,600 for five aldermen.
Employee salaries total $950,000.
