Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner said he is making time on Wednesdays for the public to come into town hall and discuss any subject regarding the town.
The mayor plans to meet with residents who can ask questions or express concerns. The visits will be on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The meetings will not exceed 15 minutes and if a follow up meeting is required, one will be scheduled.
At the town hall meeting on April 13, one Ferriday resident said he had been unable to reach the mayor.
Kelvin Mays said he waited for three days for Turner to call him back concerning limb removal in the town.
“I felt disrespected,” Mays said. “If you are going to call me back or not call me back, let me know.”
Turner apologized, saying he has a lot of things going on and it was not his intention to disrespect Mays.
“We have one truck operating right now, and it is being used well beyond its means,” Turner said.
Turner said the town has come up with a plan to go from District A through District E picking up limbs.
“The problem we are running into is that once we pick up debris at one place and leave, people are putting more debris right there and it looks like we haven’t been there,” Turner said. “I have pictures of before and after. We will not be returning to that area until we finish with everyone.”
Mays reiterated that he didn’t understand why he was never called back.
“That’s not me, but I’ve been gone so much,” Turner said.
On another matter, Town of Ferriday Executive Administrative Assistant Emerson Slain said a clean-up day is scheduled for Saturday, with any volunteers meeting at Ferriday Town Hall at 10 a.m.
Slain said the town is receiving bids to assist in cleaning up debris from the winter storms last month.
“We have five employees working and only one truck and they are doing the best they can,” Slain said. “We welcome everyone to come out Saturday to help clean up the town.”
The Town of Ferriday also posted a notice that fire hydrants are being flushed today and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and that the water pressure will be affected during this time.
