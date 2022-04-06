Keeping his journey quiet was just as tough as auditioning, said Vidalia-native Bryce McGlothin who made it all the way to the second round of Hollywood Week on American Idol before being eliminated.
“It was tougher keeping a secret of it all,” McGlothin said. “It has been a long time since my audition (last October), and it felt like forever.”
McGlothin did not have any of his performances shown during the entire process, which he said was disappointing.
“It’s tough to get up there and not get aired,” he said.
McGlothin said the entire experience was very beneficial but would have loved to have made it one more week.
“I felt as if I would have made it the third week I could have performed with a whole band and been able to show off my performance abilities,” he said.
But the pros definitely outweigh the cons.
“Every part of this process has helped me grow and get better,” he said. “I felt musically, I really improved. The recognition I’ve gotten from this is unbelievable. I would not have made the strides I have made without American Idol.”
McGlothin paired with Natalia Bonfini on the duets program for the second week, singing “Lean On Me,” by Bill Withers.
McGlothin said if someone had told him last year that he would be performing in the second week of American Idol Hollywood Week he would have called them crazy.
“I really didn’t think I was that good,” he said. “But, I feel so good about where I am now. The show really helped me improve in so many ways.”
And, more importantly, it helped him get past what can be the toughest obstacle of making it in the music industry.
“Being from a small town, it was tough getting my name out there,” McGlothin said. “First, you have to kick down the door to get in there. American Idol helped me kick down that door.”
McGlothin is a junior at Cathedral and played on the offensive and defensive line of the Green Wave football team.
“I think playing football helped me from an endurance mindset,” he said. “Football teaches you to keep going no matter the obstacle or opponent. There are no bad singers on American Idol. The difference between good singers and great singers is the ability to perform in front of an audience.”
McGlothin’s audition last October in Austin, Texas, received yes votes from Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to earn a trip to Hollywood.
Lionel Ritchie voted no.
“He told me his reason for voting no was mainly because of my age, and he didn’t feel I was ready,” McGlothin said. “He also wanted me to be more original.”
McGlothin sang “Born on the Bayou” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The judges were impressed but asked if he had any original songs.
McGlothin sang a song about the Miss Lou, which received even more favorable critiques.
McGlothin said the experience was surreal.
“To be standing under that American Idol logo was like I was watching it on TV, but I was the one singing,” he said.
McGlothin, who partners with Tyler Gregg in their band, “Easily Distracted,” said the best part of the audition was definitely meeting other contestants and sharing ideas, stories and songs.”
McGlothin said trying out the previous year helped a lot for his second audition.
“It showed me what I needed to work on and what they were looking for,” McGlothin said.
A fan of southern rock, including Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mountain, and Creedence Clearwater Revival, McGlothin chose the John Fogarty-led song from Creedence as an audition song.
“Everybody tells me music is in my blood,” said McGlothin, whose father, Glen, has sung in numerous bands and was the lead singer for Easy Eddie and The Party Rockers for years. “This is a huge step forward for me. It will help me get to the next level.”
After his first audition, McGlothin was offered a contract with PCG Artist Development, which has offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Austin.
Bernard Porter signed McGlothin.
“Bryce has a great blend of country, blues, and rock,” Porter said. “He sounds a lot like Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty. But he also has that uniqueness about his voice. We’re excited to have him.”
PCG is comprised of a core, in-office staff and a vast network of providers who work with the most successful artists in the entertainment industry.
McGlothin sang ‘Be the One’ by Due Lipa, to advance to the second round.
“Katy (Perry) told me to learn Dua Lipa, and I had no idea who that was. It was unanimous and I got a standing ovation from all three judges. This has been an amazing experience.”
