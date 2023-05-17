The 157th Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 29, with lineup beginning at 8 a.m. at Alabama and Magnolia Streets in Vidalia, and the parade beginning at 9 a.m.
The parade will cross the Mississippi River Bridge and meet up with the Natchez contingent on its way to the Natchez National Cemetery.
The parade is one of the oldest Memorial Day traditions in the country.
Grand Marshalls this year are former Vidalia Police Chief Arthur Lewis and Veteran’s advocate Doug McAllister of Natchez.
This year’s parade is being held in honor of former Concordia Parish teacher and coach Tyberia Bell, who was murdered in her home in 2022. Her children will ride in the parade
As the Sentinel reported in 2010, the oldest Memorial Day tradition in Natchez and Vidalia was born in the aftermath of two events more than 14 decades ago -- a Civil War skirmish at Vidalia in 1864 and the formation two years later of what became the largest veterans organization in the United States.
The annual event began when the Vidalia Parson Brownlow Chapter No. 23 of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) joined with the Natchez John A. Logan No. 24 GAR chapter in celebrating what was originally known as the 30th of May commemoration.
Also involved for decades have been the American Legion Sidney Shorter Post 590 in Vidalia and the Women's Relief Corps Chapter of Vidalia
“I want to thank all the sponsors, the community and the high school bands which help this tradition continue,” said Robert Gardner, the son of co-organizer Sheila Gardner. “Without them this would not be possible.”
